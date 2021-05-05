Photo Credit: Jewish Press

New York City

CANDLE LIGHTING TIME

May 7, 2021 – 25 Iyar 5781

7:40 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: 8:46 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: Rabbenu Tam 9:12 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Weekly Reading: Behar-Bechukosai

Weekly Haftara: Hashem Uzi (Jeremiah 16:19-17:14)

Daf Yomi: Yoma 26

Mishna Yomit: Parah 6:4-5

Halacha Yomit: Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 79:5-7

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Tum’as Ochlin chap. 10-12

Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 4:50 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunrise: 5:47 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Latest Kerias Shema: 9:19 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunset: 7:58 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Pirkei Avos: 5

Sefiras HaOmer: 40

This Shabbos is Shabbos Mevarchim, Rosh Chodesh Sivan is 1 day, Wednesday; the molad is Tuesday night, 31 minutes and 7 chalakim (a chelek is 1/18 of a minute) past 8:00 p.m. (in Jerusalem). Shabbos Morning: After Yekum Purkan we do say Av Harachamim, however, no Kel Moleh.

This coming Sunday evening and Monday, the 28th of Iyar, is Yom Yerushalayim.

Rosh Chodesh, Tuesday eve. – At Maariv we add Ya’aleh VeYavo. However, if one forgot to include Ya’aleh VeYavo (at Maariv only) one does not repeat (Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 422:1, based on Berachos 30b, which explains that this is due to the fact that we do not sanctify the month at night). After the Shemoneh Esreh the chazzan recites Kaddish Tiskabbel followed by Aleinu, Sefiras HaOmer and Kaddish Yasom.

From Rosh Chodesh until Isru Chag we do not say Tachanun (others extend this practice until the 12th day of Sivan). Before taking out the Sefer Torah we do say Kel Erech Appayim. At the conclusion of Kerias HaTorah we do not say Yehi Ratzon nor Hazkaras Neshamos, though we do say Lamenatze’ach.

Thursday Evening is the onset of the 3 days of Hagbala – the preparatory period before Shavuos. According to some minhagim, the same relaxation of Sefira observance that we allow on Lag BaOmer applies to the days before Shavuos as well. See Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 493, and Mishna Berura (ad. loc.), where the various minhagim are clearly delineated.