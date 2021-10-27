Photo Credit: Jewish Press

New York City

CANDLE LIGHTING TIME

October 29, 2021– 23 Cheshvan 5782

5:37 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: 6:36 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: Rabbenu Tam 7:07 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Weekly Reading: Chayyei Sarah

Weekly Haftara: Ve’hamelech David (I Kings 1:1-31)

Daf Yomi: Rosh Hashanah 20

Mishna Yomit: Machshirim 6:3-4

Halacha Yomit: Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 169:3 – 170:2

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Ma’aser Sheni v’Neta Reva’i chap.8-10

Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 6:31 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunrise: 7:22 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Latest Kerias Shema: 10:00 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Plag Hamincha: 4:49 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunset: 5:55 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

This Shabbos is Shabbos Mevorchim, we bless the new Moon. Rosh Chodesh Kislev is 1day, this coming Friday The molad is Friday morning 55 minutes and 13 chalakim (a chelek is 1/18th of a minute) after 12:00 am (in Jerusalem).

Rosh Chodesh Kislev: Thursday evening at Maariv we add Ya’aleh VeYavo. However, if one forgot to include Ya’aleh VeYavo (at Maariv only) one does not repeat (Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 422:1, based on Berachos 30b, which explains that this is due to the fact that we do not sanctify the month at night). Following the Shemoneh Esreh, Kaddish Tiskabbel, Aleinu, Kaddish Yasom.

Friday morning: Shacharis with inclusion of Ya’aleh VeYavo in the Shemoneh Esreh, half Hallel, Kaddish Tiskabbel. We take out one Sefer Torah. We read in Parashas Pinchas (Bamidbar 28:1-15), we call four Aliyos (Kohen, Levi, Yisrael, Yisrael), the Baal Keria recites half- Kaddish. We return the Torah to the Aron, Ashrei, U’va Letziyyon – we delete La’menatze’ach – the chazzan recites half- Kaddish; all then remove their tefillin.

Musaf of Rosh Chodesh, followed by Reader’s repetition and Kaddish Tiskabbel, Aleinu, Shir Shel Yom, Borchi Nafshi and their respective Kaddish recitals (for mourners). Nusach Sefarad say Shir Shel Yom and Borchi Nafshi after half Hallel, and before Aleinu they add Ein K’Elokeinu with Kaddish DeRabbanan.

Mincha: In the Shemoneh Esreh we say Ya’aleh VeYavo, which we also add to Birkas Hamazon as well as mention of Rosh Chodesh in Beracha Acharona (Me’ein Shalosh) at all times. Kiddush Levana at first opportunity (we usually wait until Motza’ei Shabbos).

The following chapters of Tehillim are being recited by many congregations and yeshivas for our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael: Chapter 83, 130, 142 – Y.K