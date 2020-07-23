Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Vol. LXXI No. 30 5780

New York City

CANDLE LIGHTING TIME

July 24, 2020 – 3 Av 5780

8:00 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: 9:05 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: Rabbenu Tam: 9:30 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Weekly Reading: Devarim

Weekly Haftara: Chazon Yeshayahu (Isaiah 1:1-27)

Daf Yomi: Shabbos 140

Mishna Yomit: Midos 2:6-3:1

Halacha Yomit: Kitzur Shulchan Aruch 161:9-13

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Ovdei Kochavim v’Chukoseihem chap.7-9

Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 4:47 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunrise: 5:45

Latest Kerias Shema: 9:23 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunset: 8:18

Pirkei Avos: 2

This Shabbos is Shabbos Chazon. Some have a custom to sing Lecha Dodi at the Friday evening Kabbalas Shabbos service to the melody of Eli Tziyyon (one of the concluding kinos of Tisha B’Av). This Shabbos we are permitted to eat meat and drink wine at all meals as those stringencies of the Nine days are superceded by the Sabbath.

Shabbos morning the Haftara, Chazon Yeshayahu (Isaiah 1:1-27), is read to the melody of Eichah (until Ve’shaveha).

Motza’ei Shabbos: Havdala as usual, however, we do not drink wine. We either use beer or another beverage, Chamar Medina, if such is not available we may use wine but give it to a minor child to drink.

Fast of Tisha B’Av – The fast begins Wednesday evening at shekia 8:13 p.m. (NYC E.D.T.).

Wednesday eve: We remove our leather shoes and don sneakers before we return to the synagogue for Maariv. We also remove the Paroches, the curtain of Aron Hakodesh. We sit on low chairs and continue with the usual Tefilla, followed by Kaddish Tiskabbel. We then read Eichah, plus several selected Kinos, Ve’Ata Kadosh, Kaddish Shalem without Tiskabbel, Aleinu and Mourner’s Kaddish.

Thursday morning, Tisha B’Av day, we do not put on Tallis or Tefillin when we daven Shacharis. However, we do put on the tallis katan without a beracha. Others say that we do make a beracha (see Mishna Berura, Orach Chayyim 555:1). In the Korbanos section we omit Pitum Haketores. In Shacharis only the ba’al tefilla says Anenu in his repetition between Refa’einu and Go’el Yisrael, but he does not say Birkas Kohanim. We do not say Tachanun or Avinu Malkenu. We take out a Torah scroll and read in Parashas Va’es’chanan (Devarim 4:25-40), Ki Solid Banim, and say half Kaddish. We read the Haftara, Asof Asifeim (Jeremiah 8:13-9:23) to the melody of Eichah. We then begin saying the Kinos (a collection of Lamentations). We say Ashrei, no Lamenatze’ach. We say U’va Letziyyon (but we omit Ve’ani Zos Brisi) then Kaddish Shalem without Tiskabbel, and Aleinu. We do not say the Shir Shel Yom at Shacharis. We remain seated on the ground until Chatzos Hayom (midday – we take into account Daylight Savings Time – 1:02 p.m. NYC E.D.T.).

At Mincha we don our Tallis and Tefillin with the appropriate blessings. We then say Shir Shel Yom (others say Kerias Shema as well), followed by Mourner’s Kaddish. We say Ashrei followed by half Kaddish, we take out the Torah scroll from the Ark and read Vayechal (Shemos 32:11-14, 34:1-10); no half Kaddish. We read the Haftara, Dirshu Hashem (Isaiah 55:6-56:80), we return the Torah scroll to the Ark and say half Kaddish. We recite the Shemoneh Esreh, adding Nachem in Boneh Yerushalayim and Anenu in Shome’a Tefilla. The chazzan in his repetition, however, places Anenu between Go’el and Refa’einu. We do not say Avinu Malkenu or Tachanun. The chazzan says Kaddish Tiskabbel, Aleinu followed by Mourner’s Kaddish.

Thursday evening: Maariv, the fast concludes: Rabbi Tukaccinsky (July 30) at 8:47 p.m. (NYC E.D.T.). Rabbi Moshe Feinstein, earlier zman 8:51 p.m. (NYC E.D.T.), later zman 8:59 p.m. (NYC E.D.T.). We continue to abstain from meat and wine until Friday, midday 1:02 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Kiddush Levana at first opportunity – until Tuesday evening, 14th Av (or, as a last resort, Wednesday evening, 15th Av).