Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Vol. LXXI No. 51                           5781

 

New York City
CANDLE LIGHTING TIME
Dec. 18, 2020 – 3 Teves 5781
4:12 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

 

Sabbath Ends: 5:17 p.m. NYC E.S.T.
Sabbath Ends Rabbenu Tam: 5:44 p.m. NYC E.S.T.
Weekly Reading: Miketz
Weekly Haftara: Vayikatz Shlomo (I Kings 3:15 – 4-1)
Daf Yomi: Pesachim 27
Mishna Yomit: Ohalos 1:6-7
Halacha Yomit: Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 11:13-15
Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Ma’aseh Hakorbanos chap. 10-12
Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 6:19 a.m. NYC E.S.T.
Sunrise: 7:14 a.m. NYC E.S.T.
Latest Kerias Shema: 9:33 a.m. NYC E.S.T.
Sunset: 4:30 p.m. NYC E.S.T

 

Today, Friday is the last day of Chanukah (Zos Chanukah), the order is as follows: In the Shemoneh Esreh and Birkas Hamazon we say Al Hanissim, no Tachanun or Kel Erech Appayim, whole Hallel followed by half-Kaddish. At the Torah reading we call three aliyos (Bamidbar 7:54-8:4). The first aliyah starts at Bayom HaShemini, the second aliyah at Par Echad, the third aliyah at Bayom HaTeshi’i.

Mincha: We include Al Hanissim in the Shemoneh Esreh.

 

The following chapters of Tehillim are being recited by many congregations and yeshivas for our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael: Chapter 83, 130, 142. – Y.K. 

