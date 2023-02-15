Photo Credit: Jewish Press

New York City

CANDLE LIGHTING TIME

February 17, 2023– 26 Shevat, 5783

5:14 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sabbath Ends: 6:16 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sabbath Ends: Rabbenu Tam 6:47 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

Weekly Reading: Mishpatim

Weekly Haftara: Ben Sheva Shanim (II Kings 11:17-12:17)

Daf Yomi: Nazir 25

Mishna Yomit: Eruvin 5:7-8

Halacha Yomit: Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 363:28-30

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Keniyah u’Mtanah chap. 7-9

Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 5:56 a.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sunrise: 6:47 a.m. NYC E.S.T.

Latest Kerias Shema: 9:28 a.m. NYC E.S.T.

Plag Hamincha: 4:25 pm E.S.T.

Sunset: 5:32 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

This Shabbos is Shabbos Mevorchim Rosh Chodesh Adar. We bless the new moon. Rosh Chodesh is two days, this coming Tuesday and Wednesday. The molad is Monday afternoon, 40 minutes and 11 chalakim (a chelek is 1/18 of a minute) after 12:00 p.m. (in Jerusalem).

This Shabbos is Parashas Mishpatim is also the first of the 4 Parshiyos – Parshas Shekalim.

Shabbos morning: Shacharis is the usual Shabbos tefilla however following the chazzan’s repetition and Kaddish Tiskabbel, we remove two scrolls from the Ark; in the first we read from the weekly portion of Mishpatim and call seven Aliyos. We then call the Maftir and read from the second Sefer in Parashas Ki Tissa, from the beginning of the Parasha until Al Nafshoseichem (Exodus 30:11-16). We read the Haftara of Parashas Shekalim, Ben Sheva Shanim (II Kings 11:17-12:17), We do not say Av HaRachamim, nor is there Hazkaras Neshamos, but we continue with Ashrei; we return the scrolls to the Aron and the chazzan says half Kaddish.

Musaf and Mincha are both the usual Shabbos tefilla

This Shabbos all Tefillos as usual. There is no Hazkaros neshamos but at Mincha we do say Tzidkas’cha.

Rosh Chodesh Adar: Monday evening at Maariv we add Ya’aleh VeYavo. (However, if one forgot to include Ya’aleh VeYavo – at Maariv only – one does not repeat. See Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 422:1, based on Berachos 30b, which explains that this is due to the fact that we do not sanctify the month at night and this rule applies even should Rosh Chodesh be two days).

Tuesday morning: Shacharis with inclusion of Ya’aleh VeYavo in the Shemoneh Esreh; following chazzan’s repetition we say half Hallel, Kaddish Tiskabbel. We take out one Sefer Torah. We read in Parashas Pinchas (Bamidbar 28:1-15); we call up four Aliyos (Kohen, Levi, Yisrael, Yisrael), the Baal Keria recites half Kaddish. We return the Torah to the Aron, Ashrei, U’va LeTziyyon – we delete Lamenatze’ach – the chazzan recites half Kaddish; all then remove their tefillin.

Musaf of Rosh Chodesh, followed by chazzan’s repetition and Kaddish Tiskabbel, Aleinu, Shir Shel Yom, Borchi Nafshi and their respective Kaddish recitals (for mourners). Nusach Sefarad say Shir Shel Yom and Borchi Nafshi after half Hallel. Before Aleinu they add Ein K’Elokeinu with Kaddish DeRabbanan.

Mincha: In the Shemoneh Esreh we say Ya’aleh VeYavo, followed by chazzan’s repetition and Kaddish Tiskabbel, Aleinu and Mourner’s Kaddish.

Maariv: In the Shemoneh Esreh we add Ya’aleh VeYavo followed by Kaddish Tiskabbel, Aleinu and Mourner’s Kaddish.

Wednesday, second day Rosh Chodesh same as yesterday.

The following chapters of Tehillim are being recited by many congregations and Yeshivos for our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael: Chapter 83, 130, 142. – Y.K.