Photo Credit: Jewish Press

New York City

CANDLE LIGHTING TIME

February 12, 2021 – 30 Shevat, 5781

5:09 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

Advertisement



Sabbath Ends: 6:11 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sabbath Ends: Rabbenu Tam 6:41 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

Weekly Reading: Mishpatim

Weekly Haftara: Ben Sheva Shanim (II Kings 12:1-17)

Daf Yomi: Pesachim 83

Mishna Yomit: Ohalos 16:4-5

Halacha Yomit: Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 39:3-5

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos She’ar Avos Ha’Tum’ah chap. 3-5

Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 6:02 a.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sunrise: 6:53 a.m. NYC E.S.T.

Latest Kerias Shema: 9:31 a.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sunset: 5:27 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

Today is the first day of Rosh Chodesh Adar. Tomorrow, Shabbos,, is the second day Rosh Chodesh and Parashas Shekalim.

Friday morning: Shacharis with inclusion of Ya’aleh VeYavo in the Shemoneh Esreh; following chazzan’s repetition we say half Hallel, Kaddish Tiskabbel. We take out one Sefer Torah. We read in Parashas Pinchas (Bamidbar 28:1-15); we call up four Aliyos (Kohen, Levi, Yisrael, Yisrael), the Baal Keria recites half Kaddish. We return the Torah to the Aron, Ashrei, U’va LeTziyyon – we delete Lamenatze’ach – the chazzan recites half Kaddish; all then remove their tefillin.

Musaf of Rosh Chodesh, followed by chazzan’s repetition and Kaddish Tiskabbel, Aleinu, Shir Shel Yom, Borchi Nafshi and their respective Kaddish recitals (for mourners). Nusach Sefarad say Shir Shel Yom and Borchi Nafshi after half Hallel. Before Aleinu they add Ein K’Elokeinu with Kaddish DeRabbanan.

Mincha: In the Shemoneh Esreh we say Ya’aleh VeYavo, followed by chazzan’s repetition and Kaddish Tiskabbel, Aleinu and Mourner’s Kaddish.

Birkas Hamazon: In the Grace after Meals we add Ya’aleh VeYavo, as well as mention of Rosh Chodesh in Beracha Acharona (Me’ein Shalosh) at all times.

Kabolas Shabbos and Maariv Ya’aleh v’Yavo in Shemoneh Esreh.

Shabbos morning: Shacharis is the usual Shabbos tefilla with inclusion of Ya’aleh VeYavo in the Shemoneh Esreh as well as in chazzan’s repetition, followed by half Hallel, Kaddish Tiskabbel. We remove three scrolls from the Ark; in the first we read from the weekly portion of Mishpatim and call six Aliyos. We then call the seventh Aliyah and read from the second Sefer in Parashas Pinchas, “U’Veyom HaShabbos U[b]eroshei Chodsheichem” (Numbers 9-15) and at their conclusion we say half kaddish. We then call the Maftir, and read Parashas Shekalim (Exodus 30:11-15) The Haftara is Ben Sheva Shanim (II Kings 12:1-17). We do not say Av Harachamim, nor is there Hazkaras Neshamos, but we continue with Ashrei; we return the scrolls to the Aron and the chazzan says half Kaddish.

Musaf: Instead of Tikkanta Shabbos we say Ata Yatzarta, and in the Korbanos – the sacrifices – we mention both Shabbos and Rosh Chodesh; after chazzan’s repetition, Kaddish Tiskabbel followed by Ein K’Elokeinu, Aleinu, Shir Shel Yom, Borchi Nafshi and their respective Kaddish recitals (for mourners). Nusach Sefarad say Shir Shel Yom and Borchi Nafshi after Shacharis.

Mincha is usual Shabbos tefilla. We include Ya’aleh VeYavo in the Shemoneh Esreh – we do not say Tzidkas’cha. Ma’ariv is the usual Motza’ei Shabbos tefilla.

The following chapters of Tehillim are being recited by many congregations and Yeshivos for our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael: Chapter 83, 130, 142. – Y.K.