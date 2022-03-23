Photo Credit: Jewish Press

New York City

CANDLE LIGHTING TIME

March 25, 2022 – 22 Adar II, 5782

6:55 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: 7:56 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: Rabbenu Tam 8:27 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Weekly Reading: Shemini

Weekly Haftara: Va’yehi Devar Hashem (Ezekiel 36:16-38 for Ashkenazim; 36:16-36 for Sefardim)

Daf Yomi: Yevamos 18

Mishna Yomit: Kilayim 1:2-3

Halacha Yomit: Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 252:7 – 253:2

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Avadim chap. 1-3

Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 6:01 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunrise: 6:50 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Latest Kerias Shema: 9:56 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Plag Hamincha: 5:55 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunset: 7:13 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

This Shabbos is Shabbos Mevor’chim, we bless the new month of Nissan, Rosh Chodesh is next Shabbos (one day). The Molad for Chodesh Nissan is Friday afternoon 36 minutes past 4:00 pm (in Jerusalem).

This Shabbos is Parashas Parah. At Shacharis some say Yotzros in the Reader’s repetition. We take out two Sifrei Torah from the Ark. In the first we read the weekly Parasha of Shemini and we call up seven Aliyos. Following the Ba’al Keriah’s recital of half-Kaddish we call up the Maftir and read in the second scroll from the beginning of Parashas Chukas (Bamidbar 19:1-22) until “Ad ha’erev” (there are some who are of the opinion that this reading is De’Oraisa). Musaf as usual; there is no Hazkaras Neshamos or Av HaRachamim, but we do say Tzidkas’cha at Mincha.

The following chapters of Tehillim are being recited by many congregations and Yeshivos for our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael: Chapter 83, 130, 142. – Y.K.