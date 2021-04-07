Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Vol. LXXII No.15 5781

NYC Candle Lighting Time

April 9, 2021 – 27 Nissan 5781

7:11 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Advertisement



Sabbath Ends: 8:13 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: Rabbenu Tam 8:43 NYC E.D.T.

Weekly Reading: Shemini

Weekly Haftara: Vayosef od David (Ashkenazim: II Samuel 6:1-7:17; Sephardim: II Samuel 6:1-19)

Daf Yomi: Shekalim 19

Mishna Yomit: Negaim 13:6-7

Halacha Yomit: Shulchan Aruch Orach Chayyim 61:26 – 62:2

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Keniah u’Matana chap. 4-6

Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 5:35 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunrise: 6:26

Latest Kerias Shema: 9:42 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunset: 7:29

Pirkei Avos: 1

Sefiras HaOmer: 12

This Shabbos is Shabbos Mevorchim, Rosh Chodesh Iyar is two days, this coming Monday and Tuesday. The molad is Monday morning 47 minutes, 6 chalakim (a chelek is 1/18 of a minute) past 7:00 a.m. [in Jerusalem]

Rosh Chodesh Iyar, Sunday evening. Ma’ariv as usual. In t he Shemoneh Esreh, Ya’aleh VeYavo.If one forgot to include Ya’aleh VeYavo (at Ma’ariv only) one does not repeat (Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 422:1, based on Berachos 30b, which explains that this is due to the fact that we do not sanctify the month at night). Following the Shemoneh Esreh, the chazzan recites Kaddish Tiskabbel followed by Aleinu and Kaddish Yasom.

Monday morning: Shacharis with inclusion of Ya’aleh VeYavo in the Shemoneh Esreh, half Hallel, Kaddish Tiskabbel. We take out one Torah scroll from the Ark. We read in Parashas Pinchas (Bamidbar 28:1-15), we call four Aliyos (Kohen, Levi, Yisrael, Yisrael), the Baal Keriah recites half Kaddish. We return the Torah to the Ark, Ashrei, U’va LeTziyyon – we delete La’menatze’ach, the chazzan recites half Kaddish; all then remove their tefillin.

Musaf of Rosh Chodesh, followed by chazzan’s repetition and Kaddish Tiskabbel, Aleinu, Shir Shel Yom, Borchi Nafshi and their respective Kaddish recitals (for mourners). Nusach Sefarad say Shir Shel Yom and Borchi Nafshi after Hallel. Before Aleinu they add Ein K’Elokeinu with Kaddish DeRabbanan.

Mincha: In the Shemoneh Esreh we say Ya’aleh VeYavo, followed by chazzan’s repetition and Kaddish Tiskabbel, Aleinu and Mourner’s Kaddish.

Birkas Hamazon: In the Grace after Meals we add Ya’aleh VeYavo as well as mention of Rosh Chodesh in Beracha Acharona (Me’ein Shalosh) at all times.

Monday evening: Second day Rosh Chodesh and Tuesday morning Shacharis, Musaf and Mincha same as yesterday.

Kiddush Levana at first opportunity – we usually wait until Motza’ei Shabbos.

The following chapters of Tehillim are being recited by many congregations and Yeshivos for our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael: Chapter 83, 130, 142. – Y.K.