Photo Credit: Jewish Press

New York City

CANDLE LIGHTING TIME

April 1, 2022 – 29 Adar II, 5782

7:02 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Advertisement



Sabbath Ends: 8:03 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: Rabbenu Tam 8:34 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Weekly Reading: Tazria

Weekly Haftara: Kol Ha’am (Ezekiel 45:16-46:18 – Ashkenazim; 45:18-46:15 – Sephardim)

Daf Yomi: Yevamos 25

Mishna Yomit: Kilayim 2:7-8

Halacha Yomit: Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 257:3-5

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Sechirus chap.13 – Hilchos She’ilah u’Pikadon chap.2

Earliest Time for Tallis and Tefillin: 5:49 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunrise: 6:39 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Latest Kerias Shema: 9:49 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Plag Hamincha: 6:01 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunset: 7:20 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

This Shabbos is Rosh Chodesh Nissan (1 day), as well as Parashas HaChodesh.

Friday evening, Kabbalas Shabbos and the usual Maariv tefilla with inclusion of Ya’aleh VeYavo in the Shemoneh Esreh. If one forgot to say Ya’aleh VeYavo – at Maariv only one does not repeat. (The Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 422:1, based on Berachos 30b, explains this as due to the fact that we do not sanctify the new month at night – and this rule applies even when Rosh Chodesh is two days.)

Shabbos morning: Shacharis some say Yotzros in the Reader’s repetition. We take out tthree Sifrei Torah from the Ark. In the first we read the weekly parasha of Tazria and we call up six aliyos. Being that it is Rosh Chodesh we now place the second sefer on the Bima and are magbiah the first sefer. The seventh aliyah is in Parashas Pinchas (Bamidbar 28:1-15), and then we are magbiah the second sefer. At its conclusion we place the third sefer on the Bima next to the second sefer and the ba’al keriah recites half-Kaddish. We now call up the Maftir and we read in the third Sefer in Parashas Bo (Shemos 12:1-20), from “Vayomer Hashem, Hachodesh hazeh” until “Tochlu matzos,” and then we are magbiah the third sefer. We then read the Haftara in Ezekiel (45:16-46:18), Kol Ha’am. We say Yekum Purkan, we do not say Av HaRachamim, nor is there Hazkaras Neshamos, but we continue with Ashrei. We return the scrolls to the Ark and the chazzan says half-Kaddish.

Mussaf: Instead of Tikkanta Shabbos we substitute Ata Yatzarta and in the Korbanos (sacrifices) we mention both Shabbos and Rosh Chodesh; after chazzan’s repetition, Kaddish Tiskabbel followed by Ein K’Elokeinu, Aleinu, Shir Shel Yom and Borchi Nafshi and their respective Kaddish recitals (for mourners). Nusach Sefarad say Shir Shel Yom and Borchi Nafshi after Shacharis.

Mincha is usual Shabbos tefilla. We include Ya’aleh VeYavo in the Shemoneh Esreh. We do not say Tzidkas’cha. Maariv is the usual Motza’ei Shabbos tefilla.

With the onset of the Month of Nissan we do not say Tachanun for the entire month until after Rosh Chodesh Iyar (beginning again on 2 Iyar).

The following chapters of Tehillim are being recited by many congregations and yeshivos for our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael: Chapter 83, 130, 142. – Y.K.