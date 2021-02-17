Photo Credit: Jewish Press

New York City

CANDLE LIGHTING TIME

February 19, 2021–7 Adar, 5781

5:18 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sabbath Ends: 6:19 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sabbath Ends: Rabbenu Tam 6:50 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

Weekly Reading: Teruma/Zachor

Weekly Haftara: Koh Amar Hashem (I Samuel 15:2-34, Ashkenazim; Sefaradim start 15:1-34)

Daf Yomi: Pesachim 90

Mishna Yomit: Ohalos 18:8-9

Halacha Yomit: Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 43:2-4

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Tum’as Ochlin, chap. 4-6

Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin, 5:53 a.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sunrise: 6:43 a.m. NYC E.S.T.

Latest Kerias Shema: 9:26 a.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sunset: 5:36 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

Today (February 19th) is Zayyin Adar, the yahrzeit of Moshe Rabbenu; we do not say tachanun.

This Shabbos is Parashas Zachor. At Shacharis some recite Yotzros in the Reader’s Repetition. We take out two Torah scrolls from the Ark. In the first we read the weekly Parasha of Terumah (Shemos 25:1-27:19) and call up seven Aliyos. For Maftir we read from the second scroll in Parashas Ki Tetzei (Devarim 25:17-19), from “Zachor” until the end of the Parasha. This Keriah is DeOraisa.

This coming Thursday (February 25) is Ta’anis Esther (Purim starts Thursday evening (February 26): the fast begins at dawn, 5:04 a.m. NYC E.S.T. For those who experience any problem when fasting, see Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 686:2, Rema, for leniencies in this regard. Nevertheless, it is always preferable to ask a competent Orthodox rabbi for a ruling.

Shacharis as usual with the following exceptions: In the Shemoneh Esreh repetition the chazzan adds Anenu (between Go’el Yisrael and Rofeh Yisrael). Following the repetition we say special Selichos for Ta’anis Esther, Avinu Malkenu which is recited by many cogregations, VeHu Rachum, Tachanun and half Kaddish. We take out a Sefer Torah and call up three to read in Parashas Ki Tissa (32:11-14; 34:1-10 – Vayechal) and half Kaddish. We say Yehi Ratzon and the Shacharis Tefilla then concludes as usual.

At Mincha: Ashrei, then half Kaddish. We take out the Torah scroll and we read again in Ki Tissa (VaYechal), calling up three people; the third aliya also serves as the Maftir, who reads the Haftara from Yeshayahu 55:6-56:9, Dirshu Hashem be’himatz’o. In the Shemoneh Esreh all say Anenu in Shema Kolenu, and in the repetition the chazzan says Anenu between Go’el Yisrael and Rofeh Yisrael (as in Shacharis), followed by “Birkas Kohanim” and Sim Shalom. Avinu Malkenu, Tachanun, Kaddish Tiskabbel, Aleinu, Kaddish Yasom.

It is customary prior to Mincha for each individual to give three coins, each valued at half the monetary unit of the local currency. These are called “machatzis,” in remembrance of the Machatzis Hashekel in the Temple.

Fast begins 5:23 a.m., and ends: Rav Tukaccisky at 6:13 p.m. E.S.T (NYC); Rav Moshe Feinstein 6:17 p.m. E.S.T. (NYC), one who experiences no difficulty fasting is advised to wait until 6:24 p.m. E.S.T. (NYC).[We usually wait until after Megilla to eat.]

Thursday evening is Purim – Usual Maariv prayer.. In the Shemoneh Esreh, Al Hanissim is added after Modim, before Ve’al Kulam. (We also add Al Hanissim in Birkas Hamazon on Purim). Following the Shemoneh Esreh, the chazzan says Kaddish Shalem with Tiskabbel. We then take the Scroll of Esther and the Ba’al Keriah spreads out his Megillah completely, folding it over and over, and he recites the three blessings: Al Mikra Megillah, She’asa Nissim, and Shehecheyanu. At the conclusion of the reading the Ba’al Keriah says “Harav es rivenu,” the congregation then says Asher Heini and Shoshanas Yaakov, V’Ata Kadosh, followed by Kaddish Shalem (no Tiskabbel), Aleinu, Kaddish Yasom.

For Purim day see next week’s luach.

The following chapters of Tehillim are being recited by many congregations and yeshivas for our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael: Chapter 83, 130, 142. – Y.K.