New York City

CANDLE LIGHTING TIME

July 23, 2021 – 14 Av 5781

8:01 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: 9:06 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: Rabbenu Tam 9:31 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Weekly Reading: Va’es’chanan

Weekly Haftara: Nachamu Nachamu (Isaiah 40:1-26)

Daf Yomi: Sukkah 16

Mishna Yomit: Mikva’os 1:3-4

Halacha Yomit: Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 128:7-9

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Shabbos chap. 9-11

Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 4:46 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunrise: 5:44 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Latest Kerias Shema: 9:23 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Plag Hamincha: 6:48 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunset: 8:07 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Pirkei Avos: 3

This Sabbath is referred to as Shabbos Nachamu due to the consolation of the prophet Yeshayahu (40:1-26) which serves as its haftara.

This Shabbos is the 15th of Av – Chamisha Asar be’Av, which our Talmud (Ta’anis 26b) refers to as a special festival that was celebrated when our holy Temple existed in Jerusalem. All tefillos as ususal, except that we do not say Av Harachamim or Hazkaras Neshamos before Musaf, or Tzidkas’cha following Mincha. We resume the study of Pirkei Avos (chap. 3).