New York City

CANDLE LIGHTING TIME

July 31, 2020 – 10 Av 5780

7:53 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: 8:57 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: Rabbenu Tam: 9:23 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Weekly Reading: Va’Eschanan

Weekly Haftara: Nachamu, Nachamu (Isaiah 40:1-26)

Daf Yomi: Shabbos 147

Mishna Yomit: Midos 4:6-7

Halacha Yomit: Kitzur Shulchan Aruch 164:2-6

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Tefilah u’Birkas Kohanim chap. 2-4

Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 4:55 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunrise: 5:52 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Latest Kerias Shema: 9:27 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunset: 8:11 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Pirkei Avos: 3

This Shabbos, is referred to as Shabbos Nachamu as we read the Haftara Nachamu Nachamu. All tefillos as usual.

This coming Wednesday is the 15th of Av – which the Talmud (Ta’anis 26b) refers to as a special festival that was celebrated when the holy Temple existed in Jerusalem.

All tefillos as ususal, except that due to festive significance of the day we do not say Tachanun, this includes at Mincha of the day before as well.

The following chapters of Tehillim are being recited by many congregations and yeshivas for our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael: Chapter 83, 130, 142. – Y.K.