New York City

CANDLE LIGHTING TIME

December 11, 2020– 25 Kislev 5781

4:10 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sabbath Ends: 5:15 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sabbath Ends Rabbenu Tam: 5:42 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

Weekly Reading: VaYeshev

Weekly Haftara: Roni v’Simchi (Zechariah 2:14-4:7)

Daf Yomi: Pesachim 20

Mishna Yomit: Kelim 29:4-5

Halacha Yomit: Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 10:1-3

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Bi’as HaMikdah chap. 5-7

Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 6:14 a.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sunrise: 7:09 a.m. NYC E.S.T.

Latest Kerias Shema: 9:29 a.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sunset: 4:28 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

This Shabbos is Shabbos Mevorchim. We bless the new month of Teves. Rosh Chodesh is one day, Wednesday. The molad is Tuesday morning, 51 minutes and 2 chalakim (a chelek is 1/18 of a minute) after 4:00 a.m. (in Jerusalem).

This is Shabbos Chanukah, the first night of Chanukah as well. Friday night we light the Chanukah candles first, and then the Shabbos candles. We use larger candles or more oil to assure that these candles, which we lit earlier, remain lit at least a half hour after shekia. We make the following blessings upon lighting: Lehadlik Ner Shel Chanukah and She’asah Nissim, and on the first night, Shehecheyanu. Following Shacharis we recite whole Hallel. We then take out two Sifrei Torah: in the first we read from Parashas VaYeshev, we call up 7 aliyos. We then place both Sifrei Torah on the Bimah and recite half-Kaddish. Following the Hagbaha, we read the Maftir in Parashas Naso, from Vayehi Beyom Chalos Moshe (Bamidbar 7:42-47). Haftara same as above. We do not say Av Harachamim. Otherwise the order continues as usual, with the exception of the inclusion of Al Hanissim in the Musaf Shemoneh Esreh. We conclude the service with Mizmor Shir Chanukas Habayis. Mincha: usual Kerias HaTorah, then we add Al Hanissim in the Shemoneh Esreh. At Maariv we say Vi’yehi Noam. Motza’ei Shabbos, in shul we first light Chanukah candles, then Havdala.

At home we first make Havdala and then we light Chanukah candles. We increase the number of candles each night until next Friday night when we light eight candles. We add Al Hanissim to our Shemoneh Esreh in all our prayers and in Birkas Hamazon.

The order for every day of Chanukah is as follows: in the Shemoneh Esreh and Birkas Hamazon we say Al Hanissim, no Tachanun or E-l Erech Appayim, whole Hallel followed by half-Kaddish (except on the two days of Rosh Chodesh, when we say whole Kaddish and Musaf). We then read from the Torah, beginning in Bamidbar (7.1), Parashas Naso, each day the first two Aliyos from the Nasi of that day. The third Aliya is from the Nasi of the following day. (On the two days of Rosh Chodesh we call four to the Torah, the first three read from the usual Rosh Chodesh reading (Bamidbar 28:1-15) the fourth aliyah reads from the Nasi of that day.) Ba’al Keriah then recites half-Kaddish, no Yehi Ratzon. After the Torah reading we say Ashrei, U’va LeTziyyon, we omit Lamenatze’ach (Rosh Chodesh, Musaf with inclusion of Al Hanissim) and at the usual conclusion of tefilla we add Mizmor Shir Chanukas Habayis. For last day of Chanukah see next week’s luach.

The following chapters of Tehillim are being recited by many congregations and yeshivas for our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael: Chapter 83, 130, 142. – Y.K.