CANDLE LIGHTING TIME

Dec. 10, 2021 – 6 Teves 5782

4:10 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sabbath Ends: 5:15 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sabbath Ends: Rabbenu Tam 5:41 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

Weekly Reading: VaYigash

Weekly Haftara: Va’yehi Devar Hashem (Ezekiel 37:15-28)

Daf Yomi: Ta’anis 28

Mishna Yomit: Yadayim 4:7-8

Halacha Yomit: Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 188:10-189:2

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Korban Pesach chap. 3-5

Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 6:13 a.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sunrise: 7:08 a.m. NYC E.S.T.

Latest Kerias Shema: 9:28 a.m. NYC E.S.T.

Plag Hamincha: 3:30 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sunset: 4:28 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

This coming Tuesday is the fast of Asara BeTeves. The fast starts at 5:59 a.m., N.Y.C., E.S.T. At Shacharis the chazzan in his repetition adds Anenu (between Go’el and Rofeh). We say the Selichos for Asara BeTeves. We read from the Torah in Parashas KiTissa-Va’yechal. We call three aliyos to the Torah.

Mincha: we say Ashrei, half Kaddish. We take out the Torah and call three aliyos to the Torah as we did at Shacharis and we again read from Va’yechal. The third aliya serves as Maftir and also reads the Haftara (Isaiah 55), Dirshu Hashem. We all say Anenu in the Shemoneh Esreh in Shema Kolenu. The chazzan in his repetition, however, says Anenu as in the morning, following Go’el Yisrael. Following Shemoneh Esreh, we say Avinu Malkeinu followed by Tachanun. Fast concludes (Rav Tukaccinsky) at 5:03 p.m., N.Y.C. E.S.T. or (Rav Moshe Feinstein, earlier z’man) 5:07 E.S.T., (later z’man) 5:15 E.S.T.

Kiddush Levana until Sunday Evening, 15th of Teves.

The following chapters of Tehillim are being recited by many congregations and yeshivas for our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael: Chapter 83, 130, 142. – Y.K.