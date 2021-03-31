Photo Credit: Jewish Press

New York City

CANDLE LIGHTING TIME

April 2, 2021 – 20 Nissan 5781

7:03 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: 8:05 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends Rabbenu Tam: 8:36 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Weekly Reading: Pesach Festival (see below)

Weekly Haftara: Pesach Festival (see below)

Daf Yomi: Shekaloim 12

Mishna Yomit: Negaim 11:11-12

Halacha Yomit: Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 61:5-7

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Mechira chap. 13-15

Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 5:47 a.m. NYC Sunrise 6:37 E.D.T.NYC E.D.T.

Latest Kerias Shema: 9:48 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunset: 7:21 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sefiras HaOmer: 5

Friday morning: 4th day of Chol Hamo’ed, Shacharis as on the other days of Chol Hamo’ed with the exception of the Torah reading, We call up three aliyos in Parashas Beha’alo’secha (Bamidbar 9:1-14) from “Be’Midbar Sinai” until “La’ger ule’zrach ha’aretz.” All other tefillos as yesterday. Today is the last day of Chol Hamo’ed. We proceed with all preparations for Shabbos/Shevi’i Shel Pesach, which starts this evening. We light candles (at 7:03 p.m. N.Y.C., E.D.T.) and recite the blessing Le’hadlik Ner Shel Shabbos VeYom Tov without Shehecheyanu.

Mincha: Usual weekday tefilla with Ya’aleh VeYavo.

Kabbalas Shabbos: We do not say Lechu Neranena but greet Shabbos with an abridged liturgy. Nusach Ashkenaz begins with Mizmor Shir LeYom HaShabbos. Nusach Sefarad includes a longer text, beginning at Mizmor LeDavid, then the first, second and last two stanzas of Lechah Dodi, and Mizmor Shir LeYom HaShabbos.Maariv of Festival, with mention of Shabbos follows. Sefiras HaOmer is counted after it is definitely dark. Kiddush of Festival with mention of Shabbos. Birkas Hamazon includes Retzeh and Ya’aleh VeYavo.

Shabbos morning: Shacharis for Festivals/Shalosh Regalim (with mention of Shabbos), including all ancillary tefillos, half Hallel, Kaddish Tiskabbel. We read the entire book of Shir HaShirim, followed by Mourner’s Kaddish. We then remove two Sifrei Torah from the Ark. In the first we call seven Aliyos and read from Parashas BeShalach (Shemos 13:17-15:26) from “VaYehi Beshalach.. . .” until “Ki Ani Hashem Rof’echa.” We place both Torah scrolls on the Bimahand the reader recites half Kaddish. We then call the Maftir to read in the second Sefer in Parashas Pinchas (Bamidbar 28:19-25) from “Ve’hikravtem” until “Kol meleches avoda lo sa’asu.” We recite the Haftara (II Samuel 22:1-51) from “VaYedabber David” until “U’lezar’o ad olam.” After the concluding blessings of the Haftara, the chazzan chants Yekum Purkan. (Some congregations include the chant of Kah Keili even though it is Shabbos, however most do not.) We say Ashrei and Yehallelu when returning the scrolls to the Ark, and half Kaddish.

Musaf: The usual Musaf Shalosh Regalim Shemoneh Esreh with mention of Shabbos and Ve’hikravtem. At the conclusion of the chazzan’s repetition, the Kohanim duchan. (We do not say “Ribbono shel olam” and “Yehi Razton.” In some congregations the Kohanim do not duchan on Shabbos.) The chazzan says Kaddish Tiskabbel followed by Ein K’Elokeinu, Aleinu and Shir shel Yom. The mourners recite the appropriate Kaddish recitals.

Mincha: After Ashrei we remove a Torah scroll from the Ark. We read from the coming week’s Torah portion – Kedoshim – and call three Aliyos. We continue with U’va LeTziyyon, half Kaddish, the Shalosh Regalim Shemoneh Esreh with mention of Shabbos, chazzan’s repetition followed by Kaddish Tiskabbel, Aleinu and Kaddish Yasom, the mourner’s Kaddish.

Motza’ei Shabbos, Acharon Shel Pesach: Candle lighting is delayed until the first day of Yom Tov has concluded. Some light candles as early as 45 minutes after shekia (N.Y.C. 8:04 p.m. E.D.T.) while others wait until 60 or 72 minutes after shekia. However, it is preferable to wait at least 60 minutes after shekia before lighting the candles for the second day. This is the same time frame for the beginning of cooking and other preparations for the seuda of Yom Tov Sheni. As we say Yizkor on Acharon Shel Pesach, it is customary to light Yizkor memorial candles for the departed. We delay Maariv for the counting of Sefiras HaOmer. Maariv is the usual Shalosh Regalim Tefilla. Following the Shemoneh Esreh the chazzan recites Kaddish Tiskabbel, Aleinu and Kaddish Yasom. We then count Sefiras HaOmer. At home we recite the Kiddush of Shalosh Regalim – as on the night before, without Shehecheyanu but with Havdala (some recite Kiddush in shul as well).

Sunday morning: Shacharis for Shalosh Regalim including ancillary tefillos, half Hallel, Kaddish Tiskabbel. We then remove two Sifrei Torah from the Ark; in the first we call five Aliyos and read in Parashas Re’eh (Devarim 15:19-16:17) from “Kol ha’bechor” until after “nasan lach.” We place both scrolls on the Bimahand the Reader recites half Kaddish. We then call the Maftir to read in the second scroll in Parashas Pinchas (Bamidbar 28:19-25) from “Ve’hikravtem” until “Kol meleches avoda lo sa’asu.” We recite the Haftara (Isaiah 10:32-12:6) from “Od hayom benov” until “Kedosh Yisrael.” Following the Haftara blessings we place the Sifrei Torah on the bima, we send all the children (those with parents) out of the shul and we begin to recite the Yizkor prayer. In most synagogues there is a custom to make a Yizkor appeal prior to the recitation of Yizkor, due to the text of the prayer which clearly states, “Ba’avur she’eten tzedaka – because I am donating to charity” (see Ta’amei HaMinhagim, Hilchos Pesach 587). We then say Av Harachamim (due to the solemn mood we do not chant Kah Keili), Ashrei. We chant Yehalellu as we return the Sifrei Torah to Aron HaKodesh. The chazzan then recites half Kaddish

Musaf: As on the day before, we recite the Shalosh Regalim Shemoneh Esreh with insertion of Ve’hikravtem. At the conclusion of the chazzan’s repetition the Kohanim duchan. Following the repetition the chazzan recites Kaddish Tiskabbel, Ein K’Elokeinu, Aleinu and Shir shel Yom. The mourners proceed with Kaddish recitals.

Mincha: As the day before, Ashrei, U’va LeTziyyon, half Kaddish, the usual Festival Shalosh Regalim Shemoneh Esreh and the chazzan’s repetition followed by Kaddish Tiskabbel, Aleinu and Kaddish Yasom, the Mourner’s Kaddish.

Maariv: The usual weekday Maariv Tefilla, with the inclusion of Ata Chonanta followed by Sefiras HaOmer. (Yom Tov concludes at 8:05 p.m. E.D.T., N.Y.C., 45 minutes after shekia. We make Havdala (without a flame or spices) at home. (Some are accustomed to recite Havdala in shul as well.)

Wednesday morning: Isru Chag – Shacharis as usual, but we do not say Tachanun until the conclusion of Nissan.

The following chapters of Tehillim are being recited by many congregations and Yeshivos for our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael: Chapter 83, 130, 142. –Y.K.