Sometimes blow torches are used to burn away chametz (leavening) on the cooking pots prior to the start of the Passover holiday. In this photo, Orthodox Jewish men use the purifying nature of fire to rid any traces of leavening in their cooking grates and bakeware in the norther Israeli city of Tzfat, March 25, 2021.

‘Twas the day before Pesach and all through The Land,
Joy was abundant, Jews rushed, shopped and planned.
People were rushing to complete all their needs,
Careful preparations for Pesach and the Sabbath Queen.

This weekend the Jewish freedom holiday of Passover begins as the sun sets at the conclusion of the holy Sabbath.

Following are a selection of photos to share with our readers a taste of Passover preparations here in Israel.

Hasidic Jews collect water from a mountain spring outside Jerusalem on March 25, 2021. The water is used in the making of Matzah for the week of Pesach, marking the Exodus of the Jews from Egypt in Biblical times.
Orthodox Jewish men get their cooking pots dipped into hot water to rid any traces of leavening in preparation for the upcoming Passover holiday, in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Mea Shearim in Jerusalem on March 25, 2021.
Orthodox Jewish women also bring their cooking pots to be dipped into boiling water to rid any traces of leavening in preparation for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover, in the northern Israeli city of Tzfat, March 25, 2021.
We wish all of our readers a joyous and kosher Passover holiday!

