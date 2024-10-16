<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/lNIol8K5fuI?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Listen until the end!

You have the ability to create the reality that you have always wanted! You can do this by creating awareness of your thoughts and the emotions and feelings those thoughts bring. If your thoughts don’t reflect your true desires, and who you really are deep inside, you have the power to change those thoughts. Chana Mason gives you step by step instructions about how to create awareness of your thoughts and how to actually change your thinking patterns. These new thought patterns will evoke new, positive emotions, and positive behavior to go along with those positive emotions. Those positive emotions will help to attract and manifest the things/people/situations that you want in your life.

Advertisement





In this eye-opening interview, Chana teaches us about the power of breathwork to release past trauma and stored emotions. She also speaks in-depth about conscious meditation and how this practice can help us move forward in our lives, clearing trauma and helping us to become more focused as we grow into the person who we want to become.

Chana Mason has dedicated the past two years of her life to all things personal growth oriented. She is a breathwork coach. Chana helps people use the quiet of their breath to attune to the rise and fall of their emotions, hold their emotions with compassion, and rekindle a love for themselves, for life, and for others.

For more information, contact: [email protected]

Share this article on WhatsApp: