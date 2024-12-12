<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/woJwSaEZKdI?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Devori is a psychotherapist. She is a trauma therapist who has a multidisciplinary approach to challenges by addressing them through mind, body and breath. Some of the modalities that she has trained in include IFS, Body Psychotherapy, EMDR, Comprehensive Resource Model, Logotherapy, and the Imago model of relationship therapy. Devori uses her knowledge of human psychology and relationships to help people face their fears and break free of all that they feel is holding them back from living an inspired and meaningful life.

In this deep interview, Devori explains the intersection of spirituality and psychology. She explains that spirituality is everything that you can’t touch; thoughts, feelings, emotions, and the life force energy that animates you. Devori also explains that psychology deals with our inner world, which also includes our thoughts, feelings and emotions. In other words, psychology helps us manage our spirituality. When you fuse the two together, you can have a deep and full understanding of who you truly are as your authentic self.

Devori talks about having two souls–the animal soul and the G-dly soul. The animal soul protects us–it’s our defense mechanism. It often motivates us to mask our pain through food, alcohol. drugs, shopping, and other forms of escapism. The G-dly soul helps us to live our lives and make decisions from our own value system.

Devori encourages us to feel our pain, instead of masking it with addictions, avoidance, anger, or any other defense mechanism. She explains that to truly heal ourselves, we need to face our emotions and give ourselves an opportunity to feel our emotions in our body, and observe our emotions as they move through our body. When we face our fears by feeling our emotions our pain, they moves through us, and eventually, move out of us. When we are no longer operating from a place of fear, we are able to access our G-dly soul, and make decisions based on what we truly value.

Contact: [email protected]

