The struggle is real! We are all going through some type of turmoil–financial crisis, health issue, dealing with difficult people, losing a loved one, or any other challenge that we are facing.

Devorie Kreiman, an inspirational lecturer and writer on the power of faith, humor and joy, lost 5 of her 8 children. Four of the children passed away as babies from a generic disorder, and her son, Yossi, passed away at the age of 23 in a SCUBA diving accident.

Devorie shares her personal story of loss and grief, and what she has learned through her own struggles. It was so refreshing to hear her humanity as she was telling her story; the ups and downs of how she was feeling. She shared the moments of laughter that she experienced among the pain. When you heal, you need to be real with yourself; the good, the bad and the ugly. You need to take time, privately, to be with yourself without distractions like food, television, music, or cell phones. It is so important to tell the story of what you went through, even if you are just telling it to yourself. You need to be real and raw. Whatever emotion you are feeling is ok.

Devorie emphasizes that our circumstances are not a mistake; it’s all on purpose. There is no such thing as an accident. Hashem provides us with everything we need at all times. She notes that it is important to remember that we are souls in human bodies, and we have the struggle of two kings inside of us–the struggle of human desires vs. the struggle of the soul who constantly wants to be spiritually uplifted. We have to remember that both are important, and both are real.

Devorie emphasizes the we are all souls who came into this world to fulfill a mission. What we say and what we do matters. It’s the same with our davening. Sometimes when we are grieving, and we need to feel the closest to Hashem, that is when we find ourselves pushing Him away the most. In this situation it is important to realize that the words of davening that you say right now WILL MAKE A DIFFERENCE. This is true even if you are not a davener; even if you have never prayed before in your life. The words of prayer that you say RIGHT NOW WILL MAKE A DIFFERENCE.

You need to feel it to heal it!

