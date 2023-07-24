<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/hn0ihdApV9g?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Rebbetzin Chaya Teldon is the Director of Major Events for Chabad of Long Island. She shares her story of losing her son at the age of 13, after his bar mitzvah. Rebbetzin Chaya speaks about the Jewish way of grieving and mourning. She explains that men handle grief differently from women. Her insights into the way the world runs and the journey of the soul are amazing.

In this interview, Rebbetzin Chaya speaks about the Jewish way of burial versus cremation. She also talks about the role that the Chevra Kadisha (Jewish Burial Society) plays in the preparation of a body for burial.

Our takeaway message from this conversation is that G-d never makes mistakes. He always has a plan. Everything is predestined for us EXCEPT for the way we conduct ourselves. We need to have a positivity bias–always looking at things in a positive way. We also need to treat people with kindness. By living in this way, we elevate ourselves and those around us.

Rebbetzin Chaya’s husband, Rabbi Tuvia Teldon, wrote a book about living your purpose, that was inspired by the grief he felt after losing his son. The book is called Eight Paths of Purpose, and can be purchased on Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/Eight-Paths-Pu…

Contact: atrebbetzins@gmail.com