Lori Palatnik is a world-renowned Jewish educator, speaker, writer and media personality. She is also the Founding Director of Momentum (formerly known as the JWRP.)

In this powerful interview, Lori talks about Moshiach, also known as the Messiah, the long-awaited Jewish leader who will usher in an era of world peace and G-dly awareness. Moshiach is a human being that will be born into the world. We will all have unbelievable clarity when he comes. Lori talks about the two conditions under which Moshiach can come:

1. The world is dark, confused and upside down; values of family and community are low.

OR

2. The Jewish people rise up and become a powerful light to the nations

Lori emphasizes that love with a purpose will bring Moshiach. We must have Jewish unity. In order to have Jewish unity, we need to actually love each other. Lori shares three ways how we can learn to love a person:

1. Focus on the virtues (good qualities) of the other person

2. Live by the motto: “What is important to you is important to me.”

3. The more you give to a person, the more you love them

For more information on the Momentum program, and the opportunity to join thousands of women on a life changing trip to Israel, please visit:

https://momentumunlimited.org/

Contact: [email protected]

