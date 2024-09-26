<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ayxu4yt2vIQ?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Miriam Racquel (Meryl) Feldman is a wife, mom, Somatic Healer, Marriage Coach, Trauma & Anxiety Specialist and award-winning Author of the memoir, God Said What?! #MyOrthodoxLife. She helps empower women to trust the wisdom of their bodies, emotions, and souls as well as blogging about the mystical happenings of an ever-changing world. She once got her kicks from rehabilitating seals in California and now leads an adventurous life raising a bunch of kids along with her husband. If you meet her, be prepared to take part in philosophical discussions about the healing of humankind and the transformation of the world into a place of peace.

Download free e-guides and receive Somatic Healing Tips at: MiriamRacquel.com

Advertisement





YourMarriageMagic.com

and link to purchase: God Said What?! #MyOrthodoxLife (https://www.amazon.com/dp/1737745402?…)

Contact: [email protected]

Share this article on WhatsApp: