Orly Wahba is an international motivational speaker, educator, entrepreneur, author, and community activist. She is passionate about inspiring people to make the world a kinder place. In this engaging interview, Orly shares with us a powerful message: When We Value Ourselves, We Value the Choices that We Make. Our choices have an impact on other people. When we choose to be kind to others, we literally have the power to change not only their lives, but the lives of hundreds of other people through a ripple affect as our one small act of kindness is paid forward. It is so important to know that When We Understand Our Own Value, We Understand the Value of Other People.

Orly also talks about discovering and actualizing our life purpose. The first step is to write down your dream and WHY you want to achieve it. Don’t worry about HOW to achieve it; just fully and deeply understand WHY you want it. Then, write down your dream or vision on a piece of paper; go into as much detail as you can. Don’t be overwhelmed by the gap between where you are now, and where you want to be. The next step is to write down one or two small actions that you will take that will be bring you closer to your dream. Once you complete those actions, write down the next actions that will bring you even closer to your dream. This is a process that takes time. As you start to manifest your dream, Hashem (G-d) will send you opportunities and resources to continuously take you to the next level. Don’t give up!

Orly is the founder of Life Vest, a non-profit organization with a mission to inspire, empower, and educate people of all backgrounds to lead a life of kindness. (Life Vest website: https://www.lifevestinside.com/about/…)

Orly also created the Abraham’s legacy app, which she named after her grandfather. With the Abraham’s Legacy app, groups of people can complete the book of tehillim thousands of times a day, collectively with the entire world. Saying tehillim has been known to heal people and create miracles. The Abraham’s Legacy app puts this process at your fingertips. To download the app, visit: https://abrahamslegacy.com/

Contact: [email protected]

