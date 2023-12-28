Rebbetzin Aidy Kuravsky is the Chabad emissary to Pushkino, Russia, which is right outside of Moscow. Rebbetzin Aidy shares inspiring stories of discovering Jewish “diamonds,” in the most remote places in Russia and bringing those Jews back to Judaism. Rebbetzin Aidy talks about her experience of having moved from Toronto, Canada to Russia with her husband and 9 children so that she can reach the Jews in that area of the world. This interview is very meaningful and illustrates the message of living life with purpose.

Contact: [email protected]

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleWe Celebrate Life! – News From The Torah [audio]
Vera Kessler
Vera Kessler is a wife and mother of three children whose goal in life is to inspire Jewish women to live their lives with meaning and a strong connection to Hashem. As a vehicle for this mission, she created the America's Top Rebbetzins podcast, where she interviews inspiring rebbetzins who share their words of wisdom and unique insights on living a life filled with clarity and purpose.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR