Rebbetzin Aidy Kuravsky is the Chabad emissary to Pushkino, Russia, which is right outside of Moscow. Rebbetzin Aidy shares inspiring stories of discovering Jewish “diamonds,” in the most remote places in Russia and bringing those Jews back to Judaism. Rebbetzin Aidy talks about her experience of having moved from Toronto, Canada to Russia with her husband and 9 children so that she can reach the Jews in that area of the world. This interview is very meaningful and illustrates the message of living life with purpose.

Contact: [email protected]