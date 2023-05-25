<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/oLV7P9OxY7Y?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Rebbetzin Chaya Rivka is the leading teacher of Rebbe Nachman of Breslov’s wisdom for women in North America. She has written several books, including May You Have a Day: Making Every Day Better with the Teachings of Rebbe Nachman of Breslov and also Mashiach: Hope for Turbulent Times.

Chaya Rivka tells us that in order to have healthy relationships, we have to project the positive. We have to train ourselves to think about the positive in others, AS WELL AS the positive within ourselves. The secret to having healthy and fulfilling relationships is to focus on changing our thoughts and perspectives. We need to do hitbodedut (personal prayer to Hashem in our own words). The same Hashem that gives us the problem, also gives us the solution. We need to focus on the good in the person, while at the same time asking for Hashem’s help through prayer.

