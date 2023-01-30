<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Z9mcNSY-zME?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Rebbetzin Dena Schusterman is the rebbetzin of Chabad Intown in Atlanta, Georgia. Rebbetzin Dena offers practical pointers on truly connecting with our children, as opposed to controlling them. Authentic connection leads to a strong parent-child relationship and ultimately leads your child to be more willing to cooperate you because they have formed a bond with you. She also talks about empathetic listening and really feeling the pain of your child so that they feel that you understand them and that you are not dismissing them. Rebbetzin Dena talks about the 3 brain states: Reptilian Brain (am I safe?), Emotional Brain (am I loved?), and the Pre-Frontal Cortex (makes meaning from our circumstances.) My favorite quote from this interview: Rejection is Hashem’s protection! Really a strong and informative interview for those who have children or grandchildren!

Contact: atrebbetzins@gmail.com