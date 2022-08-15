Rebbetzin Devora Boroosan talks about how women can enjoy physical intimacy with their husbands, even after experiencing emotional and/or physical trauma in the past. She emphasizes that women need to take care of themselves so that they can better connect with their husbands, both emotionally and physically. Don’t underestimate the enjoyment of physical intimacy for women. Hashem created physical intimacy for women to feel pleasure too! Key point to ponder: I’m going to think about the good today.
Vera Kessler
Vera Kessler is a wife and mother of three children whose goal in life is to inspire Jewish women to live their lives with meaning and a strong connection to Hashem. As a vehicle for this mission, she created the America's Top Rebbetzins podcast, where she interviews inspiring rebbetzins who share their words of wisdom and unique insights on living a life filled with clarity and purpose.

