<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/jD1JMCHsHME?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Rebbetzin Devora Boroosan talks about how women can enjoy physical intimacy with their husbands, even after experiencing emotional and/or physical trauma in the past. She emphasizes that women need to take care of themselves so that they can better connect with their husbands, both emotionally and physically. Don’t underestimate the enjoyment of physical intimacy for women. Hashem created physical intimacy for women to feel pleasure too! Key point to ponder: I’m going to think about the good today.

Contact: atrebbetzins@gmail.com