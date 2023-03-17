<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/VpUb3CVeQUI?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Rebbetzin Devorah Buxbaum is the co-founder of the LEV Experience. She talks about the power that we, as human beings, have to positively affect ourselves AND those around us JUST with our thoughts. We are able to affect POWERFUL changes in our lives and in those around us, simply by rewiring our thoughts. First, we need to be aware of our thoughts. Then, we need to envision our goal in detail–really create a strong visual in our minds of how we will think and feel when we actually reach our goal. Make our vision so real that we can almost feel it as reality. Then, we need to rewrite the narrative that we tell ourselves. Instead of thinking negative thoughts like we will never reach our goal, we don’t deserve it, etc., we need to think of the type of person we will be WHEN we reach our goal. Our thoughts create our reality! Rebbetzin Devorah thoroughly explains each step in detail. She also talks about how we can love others the way we love ourselves (Ahavas Yisroel.) The things she says about loving yourself first, before you can love someone else, are truly eye opening.

Contact: atrebbetzins@gmail.com