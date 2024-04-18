<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/7BzxGSNiowk?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Rebbetzin Gail Michalowicz is the rebbetzin of the Westmount Shul and Learning Center in the Thornhill Jewish Community of Toronto. She talks to us about the astounding parallels between exercise and Torah. Just like we have a personal trainer at the gym to help us workout our bodies, Hashem is the personal trainer of our soul. Just like the trainer at the gym starts us off using lighter weights and fewer exercise repetitions, Hashem starts us off with small challenges until our spiritual muscles strengthen and then He gives us harder challenges to make us stronger internally. Rebbetzin Gail emphasizes that we need to have a healthy body so that our soul can do its job.

