We all have challenges in life. In this engaging interview, Rebbetzin Maryashie Deren, Chabad emissary at the Chabad of Greenwich, Connecticut, teaches us how to develop trust in G-d through 7 steps:
1. G-d is full of compassion and love
2. G-d is attentive and never ignores us
3. No one knows us better than G-d
4. Any harm or benefit that we receive is all from G-d
5. G-d can get us out of any situation, no matter how dire or hopeless
6. Only G-d knows what we really need (better than we know for ourselves)
7.We are always deserving of G-d’s blessings

The book that Rebbetzin Maryashie talks about in the interview is Shaar Habitachon–The Gates of Trust. Let go and let G-D!

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleWhere Am I: It’s Central
Next articleCUNY Offers Hard-Left Definition of Jew-Hatred as Guidance to Those Reporting Antisemitism
Vera Kessler
Vera Kessler is a wife and mother of three children whose goal in life is to inspire Jewish women to live their lives with meaning and a strong connection to Hashem. As a vehicle for this mission, she created the America's Top Rebbetzins podcast, where she interviews inspiring rebbetzins who share their words of wisdom and unique insights on living a life filled with clarity and purpose.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR