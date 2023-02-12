<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/yNUh-PR5B7Q?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

We all have challenges in life. In this engaging interview, Rebbetzin Maryashie Deren, Chabad emissary at the Chabad of Greenwich, Connecticut, teaches us how to develop trust in G-d through 7 steps:

1. G-d is full of compassion and love

2. G-d is attentive and never ignores us

3. No one knows us better than G-d

4. Any harm or benefit that we receive is all from G-d

5. G-d can get us out of any situation, no matter how dire or hopeless

6. Only G-d knows what we really need (better than we know for ourselves)

7.We are always deserving of G-d’s blessings

The book that Rebbetzin Maryashie talks about in the interview is Shaar Habitachon–The Gates of Trust. Let go and let G-D!