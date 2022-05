Rebbetzin Mimi David, Director of Women’s Education for Aish HaTorah in St. Louis, Missouri, instills in us pride for being a woman. G-d created women with special qualities and strengths, unique to them, that men don’t have. Women can be strong, smart, capable, independent, and feminine at the same time. Enjoy this powerful interview with a wise rebbetzin who really gets what being a woman is really about.

Advertisement