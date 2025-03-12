Photo Credit: Jacob Zaldin/Aish

A new original documentary “Frontline Warriors” released this week for public viewing chronicles the experiences of three Jewish students combating antisemitism on American university campuses.

The film, produced by Aish CEO Rabbi Steven Burg, COO Rabbi Elliot Mathias, and CCO and Spokesperson Jamie Geller, debuted earlier this week with a premiere screening in Jerusalem at the Kirk Douglas Theater in the Aish Dan Family World Center.

Advertisement





Frontline Warriors features the personal journeys of Shabbos Kestenbaum, Eden Yadegar, and Eli Tsives, all of whom spent the year following the war combatting antisemitism and anti-Israel protesters on their respective campuses.

The film, just under an hour in length, shares the stories and never-before-seen footage from the trio as well as in-depth interviews surrounding their struggles and journey in combatting hatred.

A second premier in the United States is taking place on Wednesday at the Regal Theater in Times Square. Shabbos Kestenbaum, Eden Yadegar, Michelle Ahdoot, Lizzy Savetzky, and Zach Sage Fox will participate in a panel discussion at the event.

Eighteen other screenings of the film are scheduled for the next two weeks in various cities around the US as well as in other countries.

Those featured in the film and the panelists have joined together to become candidates on the Aish Ha’am slate for the World Zionist Congress elections that began on March 10th.

Share this article on WhatsApp: