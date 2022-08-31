<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/B82l16kuanc?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Rebbetzin Rivka Slatkin and her husband, Rabbi Shlomo Slatkin, run The Marriage Restoration Project (https://themarriagerestorationproject…) to help couples learn what to do when the dream that they had for their marriage doesn’t turn out as planned. Rebbetzin Rivka and her husband help couples learn to communicate and get to know each other using various techniques, including Imago therapy, which she discusses in the interview. She teaches couples how to stop fighting and how to make their marriage stronger. Point to Ponder: Get Curious About Your Spouse.

Contact: atrebbetzins@gmail.com