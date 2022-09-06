<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/W2fAROIdpO0?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Rebbetzin Rivkah Slonim, Chabad emissary at Binghamton University in Binghamton, NY, shares practical Jewish wisdom, coupled with modern psychology, in an effort to guide parents in raising their children. It’s important to give children a strong sense of their own unique purpose in this world, and show them that fulfilling their purpose leads to true happiness. We must deeply love our children, and connect them to Hashem through our love. We must also model the type of moral, elevated behavior that we would like our children to emulate. We are their role models. Lots of great nuggets of wisdom in this interview!

Contact: atrebbetzins@gmail.com