<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/RL10DTd8Raw?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Rebbetzin Zelly Refson helps us shape the way we look at gratitude. Rebbetzin Zelly shows us how to curate our consciousness so that we learn to look for our blessings instead of what we are lacking. We choose our attitude to focus on our blessings. What we think about is our choice. Our thoughts are one of the only things that we really have control over. She also talks about the struggle she faced when giving birth to her second child, and how she managed to change her perspective about subsequent births. She mentions the organization, Bonei Olam, which has a campaign for women to light candles each shabbat, give $1 to charity, and pray for a couple who is struggling with infertility. To learn more about Bonei Olam, please visit https://www.boneiolam.org/

Contact: [email protected]