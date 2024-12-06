<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/BXp-Ge9yrxY?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Rebbetzin Nechama Dina Laber is the co-director of the Jewish Greenbush Retreat Campus, and also of the Chabad of Greenbush and Southern Rensselaer County. She is also the founder and director of the Jewish Girls Retreat and Jewish Girls Unite, as well as the GROW Connection Network global online community for girls and women. Rebbetzin Nechama Dina is a certified life coach and the author of several books, including GROW Through Prayer and 3 GROW planners.

In this deep and profound interview, Rebbetzin Nechama Dina shares with us her effective GROW method for meaningful prayer, and for living a meaningful life. She encourages us to be a spark of light that illuminates the darkness, and she teaches us how to do it through the GROW method.

Advertisement





GROW

G: Gratitude, which corresponds with the prayer of Birkat Ha Shahar. With gratitude, we open our heart to connection. Even if we are struggling with a challenge, we can be grateful to be alive.

R: Recognition, which corresponds to the prayers of Pesuki d’Zimrah. In this step, we process gratitude in more detail. We recognize what is going on in our world, and we open our heart to connection. We realize the divinity is in the details.

O: Oneness, which corresponds to the Shema prayer. Hashem (G-d) is one. Everything has the oneness of Hashem inside of it, including our challenges. He wants us to find him. Through oneness, we create an action step. We think, “What does Hashem want from me at this time?” We take on one small action. Hashem is our partner in every situation in life, and He guides us. Through oneness, we create a spiritual intention to connect to Hashem.

W: Wish, which corresponds to the Shemona Esrei prayer. We take ownership of our connection with Hashem and with others. We ask Hashem to please fulfill our wishes and needs by creating a dwelling space for Him in this world.

When we daven, it’s important to remember Who is before You. “Daven” comes from the French word, devant, in front of. Remember in front of Whom you stand.

Tefillah means attachment and connection.

Siddur is from the word, “seder,” which means order. That is why there is an order to our prayers.

For more information on GROW, or to contact Rebbetzin Nechama Dina, please visit www.growconnectionnetwork.com

Contact: [email protected]

Share this article on WhatsApp: