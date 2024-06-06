<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/uERyQJ0OhpM?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Rivkie Kahn is the Director of Outreach for Brooklyn NCSY. She is also a hashgafa instructor for Project Makom; a bridal, marriage, and mikvah educator for My Gift of Mikvah; and she also trains and mentors kallah teachers from across North America, Britain, Israel and Australia.

In this authentic interview, Rivkie shares with us her meaningful journey, from not knowing what Passover was until she was a young adult to giving soulful lectures to Jews who had grown up Orthodox and were questioning their Jewish identity! Rivkie’s story is very real, and it includes challenges, interactions with people who would go on to change the trajectory of her life, and powerful self-reflection about how far she has come, so far, in her journey.

To reach Rivkie, please email her at [email protected]