We speak with Rav Nachman Kahana about the upcoming Israeli elections and its meaning in the greater picture of Jewish history. For more please visit itstimetoleave.com
Advertisement
We speak with Rav Nachman Kahana about the upcoming Israeli elections and its meaning in the greater picture of Jewish history. For more please visit itstimetoleave.com
Printed from: https://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/radio/bring-them-home-with-josh-wander/are-israeli-elections-leading-us-to-moshiach/2021/03/18/
Scan this QR code to visit this page online: