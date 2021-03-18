Photo Credit: Bring Them Home

We speak with Rav Nachman Kahana about the upcoming Israeli elections and its meaning in the greater picture of Jewish history. For more please visit itstimetoleave.com

Josh Wander
Among many other things, Josh Wander is founder of Bring Them Home a website presenting a Torah perspective on Aliyah.
