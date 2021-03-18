Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz
I am having my Passover Seder...
With extended family 40%, 4 votes
With immediate family only 30%, 3 votes
By myself 20%, 2 votes
With lots of guests and family 10%, 1 vote
Total Votes: 10
March 18, 2021 - March 27, 2021
