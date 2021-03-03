Rav Nachman Kahana speaks about this week’s Torah Portion and many current events, including an update on the redemptive process! For more visit itstimetoleave.com
Advertisement
Rav Nachman Kahana speaks about this week’s Torah Portion and many current events, including an update on the redemptive process! For more visit itstimetoleave.com
Printed from: https://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/radio/bring-them-home-with-josh-wander/eretz-yisrael-the-eye-of-the-hurricane/2021/03/03/
Scan this QR code to visit this page online: