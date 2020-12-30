Photo Credit: Bring Them Home

In this week’s show we discuss with Rav Nachman Kahana the Torah Portion and how Yaakov tries to reveal to his children the secret of the final redemption. For more please visit: itstimetoleave.com

Josh Wander
Among many other things, Josh Wander is founder of Bring Them Home a website presenting a Torah perspective on Aliyah.
