Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

Do your spending habits and investments align with your values?

In other words, what do want your money to do for you? Do your habits, practices, and investments reflect that?

Advertisement



Sarah Li-Cain, a financial storyteller for Beyond the Dollar Podcast explains the importance of knowing what you value as an investor. Sarah and Doug discuss how to identify your values and how to be mindful about what you do with your money. If your spending habits and investments don’t help you meet your goals, then a realignment is in order.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and resources mentioned in the show, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIran Reports Its Intelligence Forces Busted Mossad Spy Network
Next articleReport: 420% Rise in Hezbollah Provocations on Lebanon’s Border
Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com