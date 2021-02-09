Photo Credit: courtesy

Investors used to be able to buy PFICs (passive foreign investment corporations) investments without a lot of trouble. So what changed? Yosefa Huber, CPA, helps U.S. citizens living abroad sort out tax issues regarding their U.S. investments. Doug and Yosefa discuss why PFICs cause so much trouble to investors and their accountants. Learn what a PFIC is, and then take a look at your investment portfolio to see if you inadvertently own one.

Should you try to retire early and enjoy life?

Doug has 3 Reasons Not to Retire Early, and they may be more legitimate than you realize. Free download: 3 Reasons Not to Retire Early Yosefa Huber can be contacted through her website and Facebook. If you’re not already receiving updates on new episodes, sign up now, and as a special bonus, receive Doug’s free ebook “The Retirement Planning Book”.

