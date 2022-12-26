Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

Doug discusses his recent meeting with someone who received an inheritance. Not only did the guy receive significant funds, but the inheritance included financial disorganization.

The father’s investments were scattered in different companies, private equities, and over 20 physical stock certificates. His investment portfolio was not only big, but a big mess!

Advertisement



Both generations’ disorganization caused the inheritor to lose huge sums of money.

Listen to find out the 5 things you must do to keep track of your investments.

If you’re afraid your own disorganization may be causing you to lose money, click here for an excellent article you can read on the topic.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleSmotrich Saves Israel from Istanbul Convention Trojan Horse
Next article182,000 Christians Live in Israel and Doing Quite Well, Thank You Very Much
Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com