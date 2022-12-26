Photo Credit: courtesy

Doug discusses his recent meeting with someone who received an inheritance. Not only did the guy receive significant funds, but the inheritance included financial disorganization.

The father’s investments were scattered in different companies, private equities, and over 20 physical stock certificates. His investment portfolio was not only big, but a big mess!

Advertisement







Both generations’ disorganization caused the inheritor to lose huge sums of money.

Listen to find out the 5 things you must do to keep track of your investments.

If you’re afraid your own disorganization may be causing you to lose money, click here for an excellent article you can read on the topic.