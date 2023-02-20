Photo Credit: courtesy

If there was a market crash what would happen with your investments? Doug discusses the emotional turmoil and the possibility of real monetary loss in the event of a market crash. Some investors just can’t take the uncertainty of the stock market. But since market crashes are a likelihood that must be taken into, if you can’t tolerate risk, consider more conservative investments. For those who can’t imagine weathering a market crash, Doug suggests some safer options for investing your money.

StockX is changing how business is done

Josh Luber, co-founder of StockX.com, shares how a stock market based model can be used to sell any luxury item… including sneakers. StockX is the place to find the latest brand name sneakers. He explains the 3 principles of how StockX works and how anyone can use his site to sell a commodity.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast.