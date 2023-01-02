Photo Credit: courtesy

Are you looking for a way to choose better investments? If so, consider “factor investing.”

Professor Elroy Dimson of the Cambridge Judge Business School believes factor investing leads to better results. This is because, he says, if you expose your portfolio to a variety of factors (different from just investing in different industries or sectors), these distinctive attributes have a very important impact on how a portfolio performs.

Advertisement







When selecting investments, consider factors like:

Sensitivity to inflation

Company size

High/low dividend yield

How to talk to your parents about their finances.

Doug shares “10 Secrets to Talking to Your Parents About Money.” It’s hard to discuss money with a parent, but it is essential for solid financial planning. This top ten list is available for people who need help beginning that conversation.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and resources mentioned in the show, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show