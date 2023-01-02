Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

Are you looking for a way to choose better investments? If so, consider “factor investing.”

Professor Elroy Dimson of the Cambridge Judge Business School believes factor investing leads to better results. This is because, he says, if you expose your portfolio to a variety of factors (different from just investing in different industries or sectors), these distinctive attributes have a very important impact on how a portfolio performs.

Advertisement



When selecting investments, consider factors like:

Sensitivity to inflation
Company size
High/low dividend yield

How to talk to your parents about their finances.

Doug shares “10 Secrets to Talking to Your Parents About Money.” It’s hard to discuss money with a parent, but it is essential for solid financial planning. This top ten list is available for people who need help beginning that conversation.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and resources mentioned in the show, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleCan US Jews love the REAL Israel—or only the Fantasy Version?
Next articleIDF Demolishes Homes of Terrorists Who Killed Major Bar Falah, 2 Arabs Dead
Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com