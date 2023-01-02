Photo Credit: Basel Awidat/Flash90

Large IDF forces operated overnight Monday in Kafr Dan, outside Jenin, to demolish the homes of the families of two terrorists who were involved in the exchange of fire on September 14, 2022, during which the deputy commander of the Nahal special force, Major Bar Falah, was killed, the IDF spokesman reported.

According to Al-Quds, Fouad Abed, 24, died of wounds he sustained in a fire exchange with the demolition forces, as did Muhammad Hoshieh, 23.

Major Bar Falah, 30, from Netanya, was killed in an ambush in Jalamah north of Jenin. He managed to shoot the terrorists before he was hit and collapsed from fatal wounds.

The commander of the Judea and Samaria Division Brigadier General Avi Bluth reported that Major Falah’s force “acted bravely and cunningly and the incident proved that the IDF is the armor of the people of Israel. The decision to continue the IDF’s operation along the seamline with the PA has proven to be critical and valuable.”

Al-Quds cited eyewitnesses who reported the IDF forces surrounded the town and its entrances, and took over several houses. Armed clashes erupted with local terrorists who opened fire, as well as youths who threw stones at the soldiers. The IDF forces managed to take over the homes of the two terrorists, Abd al-Rahman and Ahmad Abed, who carried out the Al-Jalamah ambush, during which Major Falah was killed. The soldiers held back members of both families while preparing to demolish their homes.

According to General Bluth, at 11:39 PM Tuesday, Sept. 14, the two terrorists were spotted 15 meters from the seamline fence, and an Israeli force stationed at the fence fired in the air, in keeping with the rules of engagement, which the State Department holds so precious. At 1:20 AM, after the Nahal special force circled the two terrorists and arrived behind them undetected, at 2:15 AM, the force proceeded according to the rules of engagement, calling on them to surrender. The terrorists unpacked their concealed automatic weapons and started shooting.

It was a perfect example of how the Arab terrorists, familiar with the rules of engagement, used them to their advantage to murder an IDF officer.