Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

Doug Goldstein, CFP®, cross-border financial advisor, discusses with Doug McCormick, author of Family, Inc., how to be the CFO of your family. He believes that we should take a big picture holistic approach starting with our biggest asset which is labor (your salary) when planning the family’s finances. As time progresses, all aspects of the family’s financial picture should be included, but the big focus is on lifetime earning potential.
Should I set up a trust? If so, who should I choose as the trustee?

Doug talks about the origin of trusts and some of the benefits that a trust can create. Learn the roles of the settlor, the trustee, and the beneficiary and how to choose the right trustee to manage and maintain your trust and your finances.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleArchaeological Evidence Confirms Jerusalem’s Restoration Under Ezra and Nehemiah
Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
Loading Facebook Comments ...