Doug Goldstein

Doug Goldstein, CFP® and cross border financial planner, discusses with Albert Goodwin, a New York estate planning attorney options for wills when someone has assets in both the U.S. and Israel. They discuss how the advantages and limitations of each country’s will. They also touch on taxes, probate, and pros and cons of trusts. There are many legal issues to consider when passing on your assets. Listen to their discussion for the surprising conclusion.

Setting your children up for financial success when passing the reins.

Doug explains how important it is to talk with your adult children about finances. The financial reins need to be passed on in a responsible way that sets up your child for success. Get tips on how to teach your adult children to make responsible financial decisions.

Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
