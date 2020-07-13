In the same Zoom diatribe, Congress Member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) puts the blame on the NYPD for not being able to hold back the rash of crime sweeping through the city, even though they haven’t yet lost a billion dollars of their $6 billion budget to defunding; then argues:

“Maybe this has to do with the fact that people aren’t paying their rent and are scared to pay their rent and so they go out & they need to feed their child and they don’t have money so… they feel like they either need to shoplift some bread or go hungry.”

The problem is, of course, that among the recorded “uptick in crime” AOC cites repeatedly, there are very few complaints about hungry people shoplifting bread. The lies the soon-to-be two-term representative from the Bronx and Queens is spewing are so obvious, she seems to have a hard time convincing herself.